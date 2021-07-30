A Saskatchewan RCMP officer has been charged with two counts of Operation while impaired, Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code, and one count of Failure or refusal to comply with demand, Section 320.15(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

On July 27, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m., Swift Current Rural RCMP received a complaint of an impaired driver in Waldeck, SK. After investigation, the officers arrested Kevin Granrude at the scene.

Kevin Granrude was held overnight in police custody and released on July 28, 2021, with conditions and an indefinite administrative driver’s license suspension.

On July 28, 2021, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Swift Current Rural RCMP received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically on Highway #1. Officers located the vehicle and stopped it near Rush Lake, SK. A roadside approved screening device test was performed, which the driver of the vehicle failed. As a result, Kevin Granrude was arrested and held in custody.

Kevin Granrude was not on duty and was not in a police vehicle in either incident. The vehicles involved in both incidents were impounded. He appeared in provincial court via telephone yesterday, July 29, 2021, in Swift Current, SK. He will next appear in court on August 18, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

The Swift Current Rural RCMP is actively investigating the second incident. Additional charges are pending. The Saskatchewan RCMP is committed to transparency. As such, we wanted to release the details of both of these incidents as soon as possible. We will issue an update as soon as we are able to.

Kevin Granrude, a constable with Swift Current Combined Traffic Services of Saskatchewan with 15 years of service, will also be the subject of an RCMP Code of Conduct investigation. As a first step of our internal conduct process, he has been suspended with pay while we are in the process of reviewing all available discipline measures. Information about the RCMP Act, which governs conduct, is available online: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/amended-rcmp-act

“I understand hearing about incidents like this is very concerning to the public,” said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Commanding Officer. “I too share these concerns. These are not the standards we hold our police officers and employees to. The Saskatchewan RCMP will ensure these matters are thoroughly investigated.”

As this matter is now before the courts and subject to further criminal investigation and internal investigation, we are unable to provide additional details.