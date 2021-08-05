On July 28, 2021 at approximately 7:10 p.m., Carlyle RCMP received a complaint of an assault outside of a business on Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation.

Investigation determined that an adult male victim had been assaulted by a group of individuals. He was transported to hospital for serious injuries.

The same evening at approximately 8:15 p.m., Carlyle RCMP received a secondary complaint that an individual discharged a firearm at a vehicle on White Bear First Nation. No one was injured but the vehicle was damaged.

Further investigation determined the two incidents were connected. On July 29 at approximately 12:30 p.m., investigators learned that some of the individuals involved were in the woods behind a residence on White Bear First Nation. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and arrested two individuals approximately four hours later.

A residence on White Bear First Nation was searched as part of the investigation, which is being led by the Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigation Section from Regina, with assistance from multiple Saskatchewan RCMP detachments and units. As a result:

Demitrius Standingready (DOB: 2000-09-16) of White Bear First Nation was arrested and has been charged with:

– 1 count, aggravated assault, Section 268(2), Criminal Code

– 1 count, reckless discharge of a firearm, Section 244.2(3), Criminal Code

– 1 count, pointing a firearm, Section 85(3), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(2), Criminal Code

– 1 count, carrying a concealed weapon, Section 90(2), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammunition, Section 95(2), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of weapon obtained by crime, Section 96(2), Criminal Code

Jordan Desjarlais (DOB: 1994-04-23) of Regina was arrested and has been charged with:

– 1 count, aggravated assault, Section 268(2), Criminal Code

Both have appeared in court in Weyburn. Demitrius Standingready’s next court appearance is on August 11, 2021. Jordan Desjarlais’s next court appearance is on August 9, 2021.

Two other men, Cyrus Campeau and Justin Desjarlais, have been charged with one count each of aggravated assault. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Cyrus Campeau is 19 years old. He is approximately 6’ and 210 lb. He has black hair and brown eyes. Justin Desjarlais is 22 years old. He is approximately 6’ and 170 lb. He has black hair and brown eyes. They may be in the Regina area, but this has not been confirmed. Photos of both men are attached.

If you see either man, do not approach them. If you have information on the whereabouts of Cyrus Campeau or Justin Desjarlais, or about these incidents, call 310-RCMP. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.