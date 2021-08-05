A few days after their 35th anniversary, Randy O’Greysik was able to give his wife an unforgettable gift — they were about to be $500,000 richer!



“I said ‘how’s that for an anniversary gift?’” the Maryfield resident laughed as he recalled sitting his wife down and asking her to double check what he had discovered – that the LOTTO MAX ticket he bought for the June 15 draw was worth a half-million dollars.



“It’s a feeling you get in your heart and your stomach. It’s something I’ve never experienced before,” O’Greysik said, recalling how it felt to find out he was a winner. O’Greysik picked up his ticket the morning of the draw from the Maryfield Corner Store at 131 Main St. His ticket and another in Ontario matched the winning numbers — 1, 2, 7, 20, 21, 33, 44 – to take home half of one of the draw’s MAXMILLIONS prizes.



O’Greysik said he and his family are now trying to determine what they’ll do with the windfall.



“I think in the short term we’re not going to change much of anything,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work, but in the longer term we’ve got some decisions to make.“Retirement, I think, is the biggest thing. We’ve never travelled – everyone around us has but we never have — so that might be something we do,” he noted.



Sask Lotteries is the main fundraiser for more than 12,000 sport, culture and recreation groups in communities across Saskatchewan. Learn about games, jackpots, winning numbers and more at sasklotteries.ca.