White Butte RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing male youths, Marcelle Cote and Malcolm Rich. They were last seen on August 4, 2021 at approximately 10 p.m. in the RM of Edenwold, SK.

Marcelle Cote is 13 years old, approximately 5’3” and 95 lbs. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

Malcolm Rich is 11 years old, approximately 4’6” tall and 90 lbs. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.

Marcelle and Malcolm are believed to be together. They could be heading to the Regina area, but this has not been confirmed.

Anyone possessing information regarding the whereabouts of these youths is asked to call White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050 or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online atwww.saskcrimestoppers.com.