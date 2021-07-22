Home Fort Times Fort Times News Grenfell’s summer celebration postponed again
Grenfell’s traditional summertime celebration has been postponed again.Canada Day is typically a time for community celebration in Grenfell. However, the impending removal of public health orders prompted the town to postpone its annual parade, fireworks and games in the park.A committee was formed and they sought to recruit volunteers from local groups in an effort […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.