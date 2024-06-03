Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes have continued to investigate a 2019 shooting incident in La Ronge that led to the death of 26-year-old Jeremy Bird and the injury to another adult male. Several other individuals who were present at the time of the shooting escaped without serious injury.

On June 1, 2024, a male from the La Ronge area, who was 14-years-old at the time of the shooting, was arrested and subsequently charged with the following offences:

– one count, second degree murder, Section 235(1), Criminal Code;

– four counts, attempted murder, Section 239(1) (a.1), Criminal Code; and

– one count of aggravated assault, Section 268, Criminal Code.



Due to his age at the time of the offence, the male cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The male was remanded into custody and made his first court appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on June 3, 2024.

The Major Crimes Unit was assisted by a number of other Saskatchewan RCMP units, including the La Ronge Crime Reduction Team and members of the La Ronge Detachment.