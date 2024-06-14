Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Travis Dolter to perform in Melville for fundraiser Travis Dolter to perform in Melville for fundraiser By Jacob Miller - June 14, 2024 Travis Dolter Rising country music star Travis Dolter will be coming to Melville to perform in a fundraiser concert for the Melville and District Community Foundation. The concert will be held at […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Base tax rate increased by 4.8 per cent for 2024 New business bylaw to be introduced Joey’s journey for cancer treatment Provincial News RCMP arrest suspect involved in fatal shootout with police RCMP - June 5, 2024 At approximately 1:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a vehicle near Springside, SK. They arrested 29-year-old David Frank Burling along with an adult female, without... Teenager charged in 2019 shooting death June 3, 2024 Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges following extensive sexual assault/exploitation investigation involving youth May 14, 2024 Ochapowace man charged with murder April 22, 2024 Melville RCMP looking for missing person April 16, 2024 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023