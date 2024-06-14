12th annual event to take place June 28-13



You never really ‘recover’ from the loss.

The moment that somebody you love leaves this world, it creates an empty space in your life that nobody and nothing else can fill.

You can’t ‘heal’ that.

All you can do is keep on breathing and learn how to live inside that space.

Yet sometimes, as you learn to do that, you find that something new and good can take root and grow.

When Bobby Vargo lost his life in a tragic accident in 2012, his parents Glen and Lynn Vargo, along with the rest of their family and a group of Bobby’s friends, decided to hold a baseball tournament in his memory.

“That first tournament would have been in 2013” recalls Glen.

“That first year, it really was just a gathering of family and friends for a ball tournament. Lynn was flipping burgers like crazy. I can’t even remember how many teams we had – maybe eight – maybe not that many.”

Although the couple had no idea how large the Bobby Vargo Memorial Slo-Pitch Tournament would become in the years that followed, Glen says that their intention was that it would continue for some time, much like another memorial sports event in the community had.

“I was a big part of the Dale Blackstock Hockey Tournament. Dale was on the Senior Hockey Team and he was a good friend of mine. When we got this tournament going, I thought it would likely continue on for a few years that way that the Dale Blackstock Tournament did.

At the same time, the Tournament Committee formed from a group of Bobby’s friends. They were on board with that idea right from day one and played a big part in getting it going.”

From the beginning, Glen and Lynn say that the money raised by the tournament would be used to make improvements to local recreational facilities.

“We raised $5,000 at that first tournament” remembers Glen. “We were amazed that we could raise that kind of money! Bobby played hockey as well as baseball. So that first year, and for several years after, all the money we raised from the tournament went to the Arena and they used it to pay for whatever was needed.

But the Ball Diamonds really needed attention too, especially the dugouts. So, we decided to donate to Kipling Minor Ball for a couple of years, and they put the money into various improvements at the Ball Park”

“After a while, we began to think of the tournament as a Ball Park Improvement Fund” adds Lynn. “Since we used that facility, we felt that was where the money should go.”

As time went on, they say that the generosity of businesses and individuals in Kipling and throughout the area helped the tournament grow.

“We don’t charge admission. It doesn’t cost a penny for someone to walk in and be a part of the tournament” notes Glen. “Instead, we sell sponsorships, and without the generosity of those local businesses, we wouldn’t be able to have the kids’ activities that we bring in (such as face painting, rock walls and bouncy castles). And businesses also donate items for the Silent Auction.

“But lot of those Silent Auction items are private donations from individuals too” Lynn observes. “We also get a lot of support from the surrounding area. People and businesses from Redvers to Rocanville and even Regina donate Silent Auction items, give us cash donations or buy sponsorships. It’s amazing how people have gotten behind this.”

As the Bobby Vargo Memorial Slo-Pitch Tournament grew, the Vargos say it became necessary to invite various groups to get involved with the event.

“The tournament outgrew our family and the committee by about the 3rd or 4th year” explains Lynn. “We knew that we couldn’t do it alone anymore. So, we decided to invite other groups to get involved. They could do the work to run something during the tournament and keep the money that they raised.

“Now, we have the Lions Club running the Food Booth during the tournament” notes Glen. “They’ve done that for years and keep all of the money they raise from that. Kipling Kidcare runs the Cabaret, and they keep every dollar they raise as well.

There’s also the Firefighter’s Breakfast, and Minor Ball runs a 50/50 Draw. The Senior Ball Team also runs a Dunk Tank that the tournament bought and fixed up, and they keep the money that they raise too.

The couple points out that involving those groups has allowed the tournament to make an even greater positive difference in the community where Bobby grew up.

“Involving different groups was a big help to us, and it is a big help to the community too” says Glen. “The tournament gets the money from the Beer Gardens, Entry Fees, the Home Run Derby Calcutta and the Silent Auction, and we donate all of that back to the community.

But the Lions Club also puts all of the money that they raise with the Food Booth into projects here in Kipling. Kids from our area benefit from the money that Kidcare raises through the Cabaret. And of course, the Firefighters Breakfast supports a vital service in our community. So, having these groups come on board with us means that the community benefits even more.”

“That means every dollar raised by the tournament stays in this community” says Lynn. “Since we started, we’ve raised a little over $250,000. That total is the profit made after expenses have been paid and includes the money raised by the various clubs, because the events they run are under the umbrella of the tournament. All of that money has gone into helping make good things happen here.”

The Vargos go on to say that the most recent project being funded by the tournament demonstrates that ongoing commitment to the community

“The Ball Diamonds have changed a lot over the years, and the improvements have meant that it’s used a lot more” says Glen. “That’s why we thought it would be a good idea to build a pavilion that will be used to house our Beer Gardens. Construction is going on that right now, so that it can be ready for the tournament this year.”

Something like this might help an older team host a Provincial Championship, since they will have a building to house a Beer Gardens available. That pavilion can benefit Minor Ball too, because it doesn’t have to be used for a Beer Gardens. It’s also a place where families could go to get out of the sun and eat their lunch. And for a business that wanted to hold a Customer Appreciation BBQ, that building would work for them too.

“The Town of Kipling owns the land, so they will own the Pavilion and look after it” Lynn explains. “But the money raised for this building is coming through the tournament. The building will cost around $125,000. We had the $80,000 raised through the last two tournaments put aside for it. Then Kingston Midstream made a donation to the tournament of $45,000 because they knew that we were trying to save up money to build this.”

At the end of this month, the 12th Bobby Vargo Memorial Slo-Pitch Tournament will once again bring the community out to celebrate. Although it has grown far beyond their original expectations, Glen says that the tournament has remained a family-focused event.

“What’s very rewarding to us, is having kids tell us that they grew up with the tournament. We have young people who are 15 & 16 years old, bringing teams and coming to play in the tournament. When we started, those kids were playing in the sandpile, and their parents were playing ball.

We also have others who tell us that tournament weekend is when they come home to see their folks. That’s so important for us, because this is a family event, and we really hope it is a reminder to people of how important family is.”

At the same time, Glen notes that the tournament has become the kind of celebration that reflects Bobby’s passion for and commitment to community.

“Community was very important to Bobby. Anywhere he lived, Bobby tried to be part of the community and find a way to give back. We’re hoping that with this tournament, we’re carrying on and doing the kinds of things he’d want to do.

And over the years, this has become more of a community celebration. That would be right up Bobby’s alley. He would be at the tournament all weekend, visiting with people and having fun. He would absolutely love it.”