Memorial Hall in Indian Head was crowded with football fans of all ages wearing green and white last Saturday afternoon. They gathered for a Roughriders watch party hosted through the “Riders on the Road” program and made possible by sponsorship from McDougal Auctioneers.

Outside the hall, children eagerly explored a football-shaped bouncy house or shook hands with Roughrider mascot Gainer the Gopher. The Rider Pep Band played several lively pieces in front of the library and town office before heading into the hall with fans. A projector and large screen were positioned on the stage inside the hall so that fans could watch the Riders play in Edmonton against the Elks. During commercial breaks, Indian Head spectators were treated to live performances by the 620 CKRM Rider Cheer Team and Pep Band.

Admission to the event was free but refreshments were available for sale from local organizations. Little Castle Childcare Centre, which is fundraising to build a new facility, served beverages while Indian Head Eagles Soccer Club offered hamburgers and other food. The soccer club has grown considerably over the past few years and has 100 children registered this season, so they were grateful for support of the program’s expansion.