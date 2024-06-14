Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News The men behind the mayhem well known to police The men behind the mayhem well known to police By Elaine Ashfield - June 14, 2024 Out of jail - Tristan Mariash and David Frank Burling share a drink with two women shortly after getting out of jail in March. Recently released from jail, it was less than three months later that one man was dead and the other was again arrested following a manhunt last week in the Whitewood […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR High speed chase ends in shooting death Borderland Co-op records $123 million in sales Percival Health Care Auxiliary ends after 66 years of giving Provincial News RCMP arrest suspect involved in fatal shootout with police RCMP - June 5, 2024 At approximately 1:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a vehicle near Springside, SK. They arrested 29-year-old David Frank Burling along with an adult female, without... Teenager charged in 2019 shooting death June 3, 2024 Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges following extensive sexual assault/exploitation investigation involving youth May 14, 2024 Ochapowace man charged with murder April 22, 2024 Melville RCMP looking for missing person April 16, 2024 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023