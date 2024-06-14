Skating and curling rink shut down last year due to $350,000 in repairs needed

There was a town-wide celebration in Francis on Saturday for the official re-opening of the Francis Skating and Curling Rink. It was an event a year in the making.

In March of 2023, the residents noticed there were some issues developing at the rink. It wasn’t until September, however, when the reports were released detailing the true extent of the troubles the building was facing. A month before they would have normally opened for a busy winter season, the rink was closed with an estimate of 350 thousand needed to fully re-open to the public again.

“The rink is the backbone of this community,” Says Stuart Hall, a member of the Rink Board who was instrumental in the push to fix the important landmark in the community. “Whether it’s dance, curling, skating, hockey, Wednesday night suppers – everything one way or another revolves around the rink.”

Originally an old World War Two airplane hangar in Mossbank Saskatchewan, the structure was moved to Francis and repurposed as a hockey rink in the 1960s. The hangar wasn’t long enough to house a full-sized rink, so the building was renovated and an extension was added on to the end. Decades of harsh winter conditions finally lead to the main beam of the structure beginning to sag and fail.

“It was definitely hard.” Hall says. “We got creative so we were able to have curling as well as our Wednesday suppers throughout the winter. We just couldn’t have the ice surface open to the public.” Hall adds that despite the willingness of the community to find other avenues, it will be nice to go back to their previous ways this next winter.

Saturday’s Rink Fundraiser was a full day of events, starting in the morning with the Summer Fun Trade and Craft Show at the town hall and a car show on main street. Both events were free admission to the public and the car show had no entry fee for vehicles wishing to participate. Nearby there were activities for the kids, including face painting and outdoor yard games.

The main event for the day, however, was the supper in the curling rink followed by a concert in the skating rink as well as a 50/50. Residents were treated to a performance by Justin LaBrash, with Karissa Hoffart opening for him. The musicians reached out to Hall via Tik Tok last year when he posted about the troubles they were facing with the rink repairs. It was through the generous donations of time, materials and other necessities that Hall says made this project a success.

“Justin LaBrash and Karissa Hoffart are actually donating their time to be with us today. So our costs for everything going on today were really low. The nice part is everything we raise from today can go directly towards that rink project.” Hall explains. “That steel beam on its own is a 70 thousand dollar beam. So in a town of 200 it’s a large hit and a large expense, so whatever we can get is all going to go straight to the rink to ensure it lives on for decades and generations to come.”

All proceeds from the evening’s events went toward maintenance and operation of Francis’ rink. Hall says that the community made this happen and they should be very proud of their success.

“Out here whatever you put into the town, you’re going to get back out of the town.” Hall says. “If you’re active in the town whether it’s just your kids in sports, coming out to public skating, doing that type of stuff, the town has your back.”

The 50/50 draw was won by Courtland Klein whose winnings totalled over $1,400, but he only took home $400 leaving the rest as a donation for the rink.