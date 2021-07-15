U11 Baseball Provincials The 2021 baseball season has taught the U11 Grenfell Gems all about hard work. The club will be competing at the U11 AA tier 6 provincial baseball championships. The tournament will be held July 23-25 in Saltcoats, SK. For many kids this will be their first-ever ball tournament. Gems’ head coach Tyler […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR