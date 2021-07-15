Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Grenfell Gems prepared for provincials at Saltcoats
U11 Baseball Provincials The 2021 baseball season has taught the U11 Grenfell Gems all about hard work. The club will be competing at the U11 AA tier 6 provincial baseball championships. The tournament will be held July 23-25 in Saltcoats, SK. For many kids this will be their first-ever ball tournament. Gems’ head coach Tyler […]
