Spring hiking - When heading out hiking this spring, it’s important to be aware of the basics when preparing for the conditions. As the old saying goes, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The hiking and camping season is just about to get underway in Qu’Appelle Valley and surrounding areas. Parks Canada has released safety advisories early in anticipation of a busy camping season.Visitors are urged to respect the weather and realize that during this time of year, the weather can change abruptly in the park. Variable lake […]

