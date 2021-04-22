Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports SHA announces new $200,000 MHA matching grant program
The Saskatchewan Hockey Association (SHA) is proud to announce the creation of the Minor Hockey Association (MHA) Matching Grant Program. This one-time opportunity is being offered to the 200 registered MHAs across the province. A total of $200,000 has been allocated by the SHA towards the grant program, which will see each MHA be eligible […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.