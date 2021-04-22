Team Bottcher - Team Bottcher used a broom designed by Greyden Yee Louison from Kahkewistahaw First Nation during a curling match in Calgary last week.

The curling match between Team Bottcher and Team Epping at the Humpty’s Champions Cup last week held a special significance for Greyden Yee Louison. The young man from Kahkewistahaw First Nation designed one of the brooms used by members of Team Bottcher.When he was only eight years old, Louison began curling at the Broadview Curling […]



