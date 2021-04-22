Home Fort Times Fort Times News The church that nearly broke a Ukrainian parish
The Ukrainian Catholic parish of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary almost went broke 70 years ago when it built a church in the fields 18 kilometres northwest of Ituna. The church replaced a smaller one which was constructed in 1909 by pioneers who came to Saskatchewan from Yavoriv in the western Ukraine. […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.