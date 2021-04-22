Ukrainian Church - The Ukrainian Catholic church northwest of Ituna draws attention for miles with its large central dome and two cupolas. The church, constructed in 1909, celebrated it’s in August of 1972.

The Ukrainian Catholic parish of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary almost went broke 70 years ago when it built a church in the fields 18 kilometres northwest of Ituna. The church replaced a smaller one which was constructed in 1909 by pioneers who came to Saskatchewan from Yavoriv in the western Ukraine. […]

