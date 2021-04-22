We’re better together! - Hometown Co-op president Lawrence Swanson (centre) stands with Borderland president Rob Hill (left) and Borderland CAO and Hometown GM Jason Schenn (right) standing in front of the Borderland Co-op office. The two neighbouring Co-ops are proposing a merger, which will be voted on in June.

“We’re better together!”That is the slogan that Hometown and Borderland Co-ops are using in a proposed merger that, if approved, would see the creation of a Co-op that serves 13,000 members across eight communities with a combined annual sales of $110 million.The merger was publicly announced on April 22 with the two board of directors […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR