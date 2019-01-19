Officers prevent CO2 death of strandad motorist

On January 18, 2018 at 7:25 p.m., RCMP Turnor Lake officers were dispatched to a report of a sudden death in a vehicle on an ice road on Frobisher Lake near Turnor Lake, Saskatchewan. Police gained the assistance of local guides in order to locate the vehicle.

Three officers spent half an hour searching for the driver, driving more than 13 kilometres across the lake in the snow and woods. At 8:07 p.m., when police located the scene, it was discovered that the vehicle’s driver was not deceased, but was in medical distress. The vehicle had become stuck, the tailpipe was blocked and the vehicle began filling with carbon monoxide. The driver also had an injury to their foot. The driver complained of dizziness and confusion, was unable to walk, and was very cold.

The officers picked him up, loaded him into the guide’s vehicle, and ensured he was kept warm to avoid hypothermia. They also requested for Emergency Medical Services to meet them at the Birch Narrows medical clinic.

At the clinic, the Birch Narrows medical staff attended to the injuries and ensured the driver was kept warm. The driver was taken by La Loche Emergency Medical Services to the La Loche hospital for further observation.