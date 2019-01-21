Four arrested after gunshots lead to police chase

At 4:02 a.m. on January 17, 2019 Loon Lake RCMP officers were dispatched to a residence on the Makwa Lake First Nation after they received a complaint of an adult male with a head injury.

When officers arrived at the residence they located the injured adult male who was being treated by local EMS. The injured adult male was transported to Meadow Lake Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious but not life-threatening injuries.

At 4:18 a.m. on January 17, 2019 Loon Lake RCMP officers responded to multiple complaints of gunshots on the Makwa Lake First Nation. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate any suspects. As officers were conducting neighbourhood inquiries during their investigation into this complaint they located shotgun pellets in a door and siding on the outside of a residence. Officers immediately contained the scene. Further investigation identified a suspect and a suspect vehicle. Investigators believe these two incidents are related and are the result of gang related activity in the area.

Shortly after noon on January 18, 2019 Loon Lake RCMP officers responded to multiple tips that the suspect vehicle was seen driving on the Makwa Lake First Nation. Several RCMP Traffic Services and Loon Lake Detachment vehicles were in the area and, along with PRT officers, immediately responded. Investigators quickly determined there was a second vehicle - a black SUV - travelling with the original suspect vehicle - a gold truck.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. both vehicles were located in the Village of Loon Lake and neither of the vehicles were engaged due to safety concerns for the general public. However, officers set up road blocks on highways in the surrounding area. The vehicles left Loon Lake on Highway #26 and encountered a road block where a spike belt was deployed and the black SUV was damaged due to the spike belt. Both vehicles were located 1.6 km north of the location of the spike belt. Officers saw the occupants of the now disabled black SUV running and then entering the gold truck. As the suspects were running to the gold truck, one appeared to be pointing at the officers with a firearm. The gold truck then fled the scene.

Officers located the gold truck turning east off of Highway #26 when it fled through deep snow. The suspect vehicle entered Highway #55 travelling at up 150 km/h with officers pursuing the suspect vehicle until it entered Pierceland when the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.

As the suspect vehicle was heading east towards the Bighead First Nation another spike belt was successfully deployed, however, the suspect vehicle did not stop. Officers had another roadblock with a spike belt setup about 8 km north of this location. With officers at the roadblock and in pursuit, the suspect vehicle went over the spike belt and while still travelling at a high rate of speed almost struck an RCMP officer who had to leap out of the way to avoid being hit. The suspect vehicle stopped after colliding with a police vehicle.

As a result of the incidents that began shortly after noon on January 18, 2019, four individuals were arrested and made their first appearance in Meadow Lake Court on Monday, January 21, 2019. Charged with Assault on a Peace Officer with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Flight from Police were Tonia Cantell (DOB: 1998-11-08), Tonio Cantell (DOB: 1997-07-14), Cody Dillon (DOB: 1995-03-15) and Juanita Wahpistikwan (DOB: 2000-07-08). Tonia Cantell was also charged with Fail to Comply with Probation while Dillon received an additional charge of Driving while Prohibited.

Two firearms were located during the incident, but fortunately no one was injured as RCMP officers worked to stop the two vehicles.

The investigation into the injured male located at the residence and the firearm discharge on the Makwa First Nation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Look Lake RCMP at 306-837-2440 . You may contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.