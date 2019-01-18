Tips for keeping your vehicle safe and secure

Lock it or lose it! It’s important for citizens to be aware of basic vehicle security procedures. Sometimes as residents of small towns we think we don’t have to take the same safety precautions as those living in the city, but unfortunately, vehicle theft isn’t exclusive to urban areas.

Locking vehicles when they are unattended is a good practice to prevent theft. During winter months, do not leave your vehicle running - either shut it off, or lock it with a spare key. Leaving a vehicle running, even for just a few minutes, gives a criminal the opportunity they need to steal your vehicle. Your vehicle could be “gone in 60 seconds” if left running and unattended.

Do not leave valuables or property in plain view in a vehicle. Place items in the trunk or try to cover them with a coat or blanket, so as not to tempt a would-be thief. The belief that locking a vehicle just results in more damage being done to property is not necessarily true. The longer it takes for a criminal to gain access to your property, the more likely they are going to leave evidence that can link them to the crime. Also, if it takes longer to gain access, there is more of a chance that they will be discovered in the process of their crime. Following these steps can help keep your vehicle safe and secure.

If you notice any suspicious activity in your area, please contact your local RCMP Detachment or police service. You may contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.