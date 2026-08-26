Date of Birth: April 20, 1925

Date of Death: August 21, 2026

The family of Mary Korchouski would like to announce the peaceful passing of our matriarch in her home in Belleville at the age of 101 years on the early morning of Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.

Born on a farm in the Good Spirit Lake area of Saskatchewan in 1925, Mary lived a long and active life that spanned a century. She married and moved to Sudbury, Ont. where they lived for 50 years before moving to Belleville for the last years of their lives.

Over her lifetime, she experienced many changes in the world around her and still watched the news every day to know what was going on around the globe. She especially enjoyed listening to Mark Carney and keeping up with Donald Trump.

Loving wife and square-dancing partner to Paul Korchouski, predeceased in 2010. Devoted mother to four daughters, Diana (Gilles), Sherron (Randy), Betty (Rob) and Janice (Rob). Proud grandmother (Baba) of eight,

Jason, Justin (Cristina), Katrina (Adrian), Joshua, Jenna, Jamie, Hannah (Ty) and David. Delighted great-grandmother (Big Baba) of Russell, Shayne, Emily, Charley, Jaxxon, Annabelle and Kashton, step-grandmother to Grayson. She kept in touch with her brothers and sisters over the years and is survived by her sisters-in-law

Cecelia Wowchuk and Jean Spilchen, and many loving nieces and nephews spread across Canada.

Mary loved her family more than anything and especially enjoyed cooking and baking for them anytime but especially at Easter and Christmas and at multiple family get togethers. A true Ukrainian, Mary’s generosity would not allow you to leave her home without making you a cup of tea and something to eat. Perogies and cabbage rolls were her specialty. She loved to play cards, garden and grow vegetables, bake bread and pies, putter around in her yard and shovel snow. Mary was an excellent seamstress and quilter. She loved to laugh and to prank us on April Fools Day. Mary also enjoyed listening to classic country music and watching CMT new country videos.

After Paul passed away, Mary continued to drive and attend the YMCA for Aquafit classes. She enjoyed the company of the ladies and relished the annual birthday visits from them. Mary was a member of the Catholic Women’s League and a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Belleville. Mary was truly blessed with a long and wonderful life.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the fall. Arrangements entrusted in the care of the Burke Funeral Home (613-968-6968) Belleville, Ont. Memorial donations in Mary’s name can be made to Belleville General Hospital, Stroke Unit. Online condolences welcomed at www.burkefuneral.ca