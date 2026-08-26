Date of Birth: September 17, 1957

Date of Death: August 18, 2026

Josie was born Sept. 17, 1957, in Esterhazy, SK, to Joseph and Irene (Moffatt) Wolf. She attended school in Whitewood, SK.

Josie went on to marry Mike Barrett, and they had two boys, Lance and Sean. Josie and Mike separated, and she moved to Regina, SK, before moving to Minot, North Dakota, in the early 80s.

Josie attended Minot State University, obtaining a certificate in Office Administration. She went on to have a long career with Cognizant (formerly ING) until she had to stop working because of her health.

Josie loved life. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, meeting every Friday evening for bingo. She wrote poetry, enjoyed reading and puzzle books. Josie loved her animals: dogs, Lobo and Griffin, and cats, Bunny, Trill and Shadow. She would take care of any animal that showed up on her doorstep, even creating a chicken coop for the neighbour’s chicken that always appeared on her doorstep.

Family was very important to Josie. She enjoyed having them come to visit and went out of her way to make sure you enjoyed yourself. She did her best to make it home for every celebration; Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving and Whitewood’s Dinner Theatre would not have been the same without her.

Due to health reasons, Josie returned to Canada in 2019 to live with her sister. Josie became a resident of the Whitewood Community Health Centre in January 2026 and lived there until her passing.

Josie was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Irene (Moffatt) Wolf; sister Brenda Anderson; and brother

Terry Wolf. She leaves to cherish her memory: sons Lance Barrett and Sean Barrett (Sherry); grandsons Troy

Gardiner and Will Barrett; sisters Pam Wolf and Wanda Gottus; brothers Brad Wolf (Marie) and Jim Wolf; aunts Irene Carson and Theresa Wolf; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, and many, many friends.

Josie was a friend to all who met her. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and generous spirit. She will be missed.

Celebrate

Weep not for me though I am gone

Into that gentle night.

Grieve if you will, but not for long

Upon my soul’s sweet flight.

I am at peace, my soul’s at rest.

There is no need for tears.

For with your love I feel so blessed

For all those many years.

There is no pain, I suffer not,

The fear now is all gone.

Put now these things out of your thoughts

In your memory I live on.

Remember not my fight for breath

Remember not the strife

Please do not dwell upon my death,

But celebrate my life.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood and Melville.