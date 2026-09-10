Announced in October 2024, the Ma Faamii Service Centre was officially opened in Yorkton on Sept. 4.

Ma Faamii – which means “my family” in Michif – is a central access point and resource support for Métis citizens. Programs offered by the Métis Nation– Saskatchewan include housing, health, early learning, childcare, mental health and addictions among others.

Michelle LeClair, Vice President, Minister Intergovernmental Relations with MN-S told those gathered for the opening that the facility was a collective locally focused effort, noting “It wouldn’t come about without a lot of work from people in the area.”

Darcy Lepowick, Elected Regional Representative, Eastern Region 2A and Minister of Environment, Agriculture, Lands and Resources with MN-S picked up on the importance of the local effort in his remarks, saying it “showed community support for the Métis Nation,” adding “. . . it’s a bit overwhelming.”

“It really warms my heart to be here today,” offered Loretta King, WR1 Regional Representative, Minister of Child & Family Services.

King thanked the elders specifically.

“You remind us of who we are, where we come from,” she said.

The new centre is one King said can be an anchor of sorts for the Métis community. She said not only is it a place people can come for help, but it is a place where people can feel they belong.

“It’s having someone there when you need help,” said King.

Yorkton Tribal Chief Isabel O’Soup picked up on the idea of family in a broader sense.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, we’re all family. . . It’s important we all come together to support that. . . We’re all family that’s the most important thing,” she said.

The Ma Faamii team is in place to support Métis citizens with care, connection, and guidance. Working closely with citizens across the province, Ma Faamii provides a trusted link between individuals and the wide range of programs and services offered by MN–S. From housing to the Medical Travel Assistance Program, and everything in between, Ma Faamii ensures citizens receive the right help at the right time.

Within the local region – which roughly extends from Canora to Rocanville and from the Manitoba border to west of Springside – there are roughly 1,000 registered with MN-S, said Lepowick, adding the number is likely double that with those who have not yet registered as Métis.

“It’s an exciting time for the Métis Nation. It’s an exciting time for you as Métis people and for the city to have this beautiful centre being built here that’s going to help people with health issues, with social services, with economic development, with all sorts of needs that our community needs and wants,” said Michelle LeClair, Vice President MN-S, during her address in 2024.

It was a theme LeClair returned to at the opening reminding “the good people of Yorkton can come here and get good help of a navigator,” to help people work through whatever challenges they might face.

The Yorkton location – a 5,500-square foot building — is the third to open, the first in Saskatoon and then North Battleford. Beauval, Prince Albert and Regina will follow.