Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Roland Milligan and Marcus Sayles along with ‘Gainer the Gopher’ were on hand Sept. 15 to help Legacy Co-op in Yorkton with its ‘Fuel Good Day’ promotion at the Palliser Way C-Store location.

Richard Burym, petroleum operations manager with Legacy Co-op, said having the Roughriders on hand was great for local fans of the team, and also builds on the Co-op’s relationship with the CFL franchise.

Through FCC Burym said, “We have a great partnership with the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” and the two players being in the city for photos and autographs was part of that.

Overall, the day was one where Legacy Co-op joined Co-op’s across Western Canada in celebrating 10 years of the fundraiser where 10 cents for every litre of fuel sold goes to support local initiatives.

Earlier, Legacy Co-op had identified the four community recipients chosen for Fuel Good Day 2026!

Recipients in the Parkland area: Kamsack – Paws & Claws Animal Rescue, Churchbridge – Churchbridge Curling Club, Theodore – Theodore Heritage Centre, and Yorkton – Parkland Victim Services.

When you filled your tank on Sept. 15, at Yorkton Palliser Way, Yorkton West Broadway, Kamsack, Churchbridge or Theodore gas bars, Legacy Co-op donated 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold to the participating organizations. BBQs were held at each location with all proceeds going to the participating organization on the day as well.

Burym said over the past decade $80,000 has been donated to 25 area organizations.

Fuel Good Day is held at over 400 Co-op gas bars throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario each year in support of a local community organization or initiative.

“We’re so grateful to be celebrating ten years of Fuel Good Day,” said Heather Ryan, FCL CEO in a company release. “Fuel Good Day is a testament to the kindness of Co-op members and customers across the Co-operative Retailing System. For a decade, they’ve generously showed up and helped fuel their community, simply by fuelling their vehicles.”

Since 2017, Fuel Good Day has raised more than $5.6 million, benefiting thousands of organizations in local communities across Western Canada. Last year, Fuel Good Day resulted in a record-breaking $795,000 raised.