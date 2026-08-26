Date of Birth: December 4, 1936

Date of Death: August 1, 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jake Meyer, on Tueday, Aug. 18, 2026, at the age of 89 years.

Born in Eindhoven, Holland, Jake immigrated to Canada at the age of 15. He was proud to become a Canadian citizen and of the life he built here.

Jake was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and his beloved wife, Ann (nee Steel), shared 68 cherished years together. Their marriage was one of love, devotion and mutual respect.

A hardworking man, Jake spent his life providing and caring for his family. He was especially proud of his children: Linda Meyer, Susan McLean (Rick) and Kim Meyer. He also took great pride in his grandchildren: Jason McLean, Mike Routledge (Stacy), Sarah Kessler and Braden Leier (Rachel), as well as his beloved great-grandchildren: Nevaeh Price-McLean, Hope Routledge, Izzy Kessler and Lexi Kessler.

Jake gave back to his community by serving on municipal councils, and many boards and committees. He valued his time spent as a Mason and a Shriner.

His passions included flying and being outdoors. He enjoyed spending time at Maraiche Lake and long walks with his dog.

Jake will be deeply missed by Ann, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Memorial donations can be made to Wa-Wa Shrine Patient Travel Fund. c/o Wa Wa Shriners – 2065 Hamilton St., Regina, SK S4P 2E1.

In following with Jake’s wishes, a private family service will take place, where he will be laid to rest in his much-loved Katepwa community, in the All Saints Anglican Church Cemetery.

Ann and the rest of Jake’s family would like to extend their deepest thanks and gratitude to the wonderful staff at the William Albert House, and for the care, devotion and support provided to them over the last few years.

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com