After the flight - Calvin O’Callaghan (left) enjoyed the flight he took with Korey Congdon (center) during last Saturday’s Kipling Airport Fly-In BBQ Fundraiser. Korey and his daughter Kennedy Congdon (right) volunteered to help organize the event intended to promote and support the airport. (Connie Schwalm/Grasslands News)

It was an enthusiastic response that soared far above even the most optimistic expectations of the event organizers, as well over 100 people attended the first ever Kipling Airport Fly-In […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleIndian Head-Wolseley News – July 19, 2024
Next articleWhitewood-Grenfell Herald-Sun – July 19, 2024

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR