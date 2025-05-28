Date of Birth: June 21, 1932

Date of Death: May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025, Michael (Mike) James Peigan (born June 21, 1932) of Pasqua First Nation was called home by Creator in Fort Qu’Appelle, SK.

Predeceased by his parents, Alfred Pascal Peigan and Mary Peigan (McGillis); grandparents David and Amelia Peigan; uncles Thomas and Willie Peigan; brothers Anthony, Lawrence, Johnny and Fred Peigan; sisters Lena, Madeline and Ruth Peigan; first wife Mable Mckay, and second wife Viola Episkinew-Goodwill; dear friend Grace Peigan; children Kate (Kevin) Peigan, Michael Peigan Jr., Vivian Anaquod; sons-in-law Lindsay Cyr and Gary Haines; daughters-in-law Elaine Pascal and Kelly Lerat.

Mike is survived by his children: Gary, Lorraine, Lester (Marie), Lana (Ken), Brian and Melissa; special grandchildren: Tara (Henry), Heather (Scott), Tony (Jamie); brothers Donald Peigan and Robert (Marlene) Peigan; sister Theresa Peigan; son-in-law Robert Anaquod; daughter-in-law Lucy Starr; special nieces Brenda and Darlene Bellegarde; 18 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 18 great- great-grandchildren.

Mike worked as a farmer for over 30 years and bus driver for 20 years. He was also backhoe operator for 20 years then retired at the age of 72.

Wake will be held Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 4 p.m. in the Chief Ben Paskwa Memorial Hall, Pasqua First Nation.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 11 a.m. in the same location.

Arrangements entrusted to Conley Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK. 1-306-332-0555.