On May 27, 2025 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Yorkton RCMP received a report of a side-by-side rollover on a grid road in a rural area west of Bredenbury, SK.

Officers immediately responded. The operator and sole occupant of the side-by-side was declared deceased by EMS at the scene.

He has been identified as a child under the age of 10 from the area. His family has been notified.

Bredenbury Fire Department, EMS and STARS assisted at the scene.