Date of Birth: August 10, 1943

Date of Death: May 12, 2025

The family of Richard (Dick) Rathgaber is saddened to announce his passing on Monday, May 12, 2025, at the age of 81.

Dick is survived by Anne, his wife of 57 years, along with his children: Laura, Nancy

(Jeff), Jason (Julie) and Joel (Melissa). He will also be remembered by his seven

grandchildren: Malcolm, Claire Claire, Tess, Sara, Kate, Gavin and Hudsen; along with his sisters, Myrna (Hartley), Janet (Allan); and brother, Jim (Cheryl); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Dick was born on Aug. 10, 1943, in Abernethy, SK to William and Ethel Rathgaber. He grew up in Balcarres where he and Anne went to school together. He earned his Education degree at the University of Regina and spent his entire career working at Bert Fox Composite High School in Fort Qu’Appelle as teacher and principal. He loved the Fort and the valley, farming and spending summers at the family cabin on Katepwa Lake.

Dick was a lifelong volunteer and believed in giving back to his community. He was an active member of the Lions Club, served on the RM council and the board of All Nations’

Healing Hospital. He was very involved in extra curricular activities at Bert Fox, taking students backpacking in Cypress Hills, horseback riding at Pasqua Lake, and on tours to Europe and Mexico. He was a proud grandfather and enjoyed being active, spending his summers at the golf course and his winters at the curling rink.

A memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fort Qu’Appelle Lions Club or All Nations’ Healing Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Conley Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK.