Date of Birth: December 27, 1943

Date of Death: May 7, 2026

It is with sadness and love that we announce the peaceful passing of Judith Lynn Rogers (nee Thomas) of Regina, SK, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at the age of 82 years.

Born in Niagara Falls, New York on Dec. 27, 1943, her family moved to Ontario when she was 11. She met Jim Rogers while working as a receptionist at Kimberly-Clark. They married after just three months and built a remarkable life together over 63 years. Judy took great pride in her life with Jim, welcoming a daughter in each of the three provinces they called home. From 1974 to 2006, Jim and Judy became the third generation to own and operate Belterre Farms, a pedigreed seed business, near Edgeley, SK. It was in Edgeley that Judy proudly became a Canadian citizen. Judy and Jim retired and moved to Chelsey Estates in Regina.

Judy lived a life deﬁned by bold moves, deep commitments, and an unwavering devotion to family, friends and community. She was never afraid to stand up for her convictions or engage in a good political debate. Beyond her devotion to her own family, she supported her community by teaching Sunday school, caring for local children and providing tireless support to many aging relatives by navigating countless doctors’ appointments and offering compassionate presence during their ﬁnal palliative care. Her warm smile and open door welcomed everyone – often over conversation and a home-cooked meal.

She was predeceased by her parents Isabel and Jack Thomas; siblings Dick, Kit, Bill and Bonnie; and in-laws Leo Perras and Rose Rogers. Judy is lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend, Jim; daughters Jacquie Herman (Doug), Kelley Smith (Greg) and Megan Rogers (Rodney Al); seven grandchildren Jake (Amanda), Luc (Leah), Adam (Hannah), Jackson, Kaitlyn, Beatrice and Ansel; two great-grandchildren Maddy and Mason; in-laws Judy Lenz (Craig), Barry Rogers (Kate), Tom Rogers, Betty Thomas; and her extended family.

The family is forever grateful for Judy’s love, guidance and support and would like to extend this appreciation to the EMTs, doctors, nurses and staff of the Regina General Hospital for their care and compassion over the last year.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 East Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of ﬂowers, donations can be made to the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, 1874 Scarth Street, Regina, SK S4P 4B3. Family and friends are invited to leave tributes at www.reginafuneralhome.ca

Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery (306) 789-8850.