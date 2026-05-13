Date of Birth: April 1, 1934

Date of Death: May 1, 2026

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Natalie Remanda announces her passing on Friday, May 1, 2026 at the Yorkton & District Nursing Home – Melody Manor.

Natalie Marie Remanda was born on Sunday, April 1, 1934 to Bill and Anne

Pilot of the Melville District of Saskatchewan. They were a close knit family and Natalie adored her two older sisters, a closeness that stayed with them throughout their lives. After finishing school Natalie found jobs working at the Beanery CN Station, Wings Café, and the Cameo Restaurant. While still living at home her friends would stop in after school to see her at the restaurant where she worked.

She had an active social life, her niece recounting the hours they would sit on the front porch, with Natalie playing her guitar and singing, with her favorite cats playing at their feet. On one of the dances she was introduced to a tall handsome man named Joe. They were united in Holy Matrimony on Nov. 14, 1957 and made their home in Yorkton. They were blessed with one son, Wayne.

Home life revolved around her family enjoying the farm life and being in town for the winters. Growing up she had learned to be a great cook which she shared with everyone who stopped by. Natalie had a strong faith in the Lord, one of her favorite verses was John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” She had a great love for people, a willingness to help, pray and feed those around her, both young and old providing treats and a beautiful smile along the way. Every goodbye spoken was always finished with I love you and I will miss you.

Natalie was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Joe; her beloved son, Wayne; her sisters, Olga and Marie; and many other family members. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter-in-law, Lorette; grandchildren Seth, and Jared and family; niece, Sandy and family; and by other cousins and friends.

A memorial service took place on Monday, May 11, 2026 at the First Baptist Church in Yorkton, with Pastor Steve Rosluk officiating. The interment of cremated remains followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery with her grandson Seth serving as the urn bearer. Those friends wishing to make a charitable contribution in memory of the late Natalie Remanda may do so with a gift to the “Recreation Department” of the Yorkton & District Nursing Home, #200 Bradbrooke Drive Yorkton, SK S3N 2K5.

Kopan’s Funeral Service is honoured to have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.