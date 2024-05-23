Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Percival Health Care Auxiliary ends after 66 years of giving Percival Health Care Auxiliary ends after 66 years of giving By Elaine Ashfield - May 23, 2024 Final Auxiliary members - The last members gather at the commemorative bench of Percival Health Care Auxiliary located near the goose pond in Broadview. Seated (left) is Innis Swanson and seated (right) is Maryann Ecklund. Standing (l-r) are Astrid Van’t Westeinde-Riphagen, Kathy Waynert and June Mebs. Missing are Lisa Swanson and Donna Gessner. Local ladies helped to raise and donate more than $220,000 to local groupsOn Jan. 9, 1958, the Percival Hospital Auxiliary began with 19 charter members, then expanded to 22 women […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Construction delays amidst fundraising efforts Chacachas to hold first election for new nation Healthcare workers picket outside Broadview Hospital Provincial News Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges following extensive sexual assault/exploitation investigation involving youth RCMP - May 14, 2024 CONTENT WARNING: Please be aware the following includes information regarding serious offences of a sexual nature against children. In November 2023, Richard Dyke, who is... Ochapowace man charged with murder April 22, 2024 Melville RCMP looking for missing person April 16, 2024 $1 million SET FOR LIFE top prize won in Melville April 8, 2024 RCMP investigating four suspicious deaths in Neudorf March 25, 2024 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023