High speed chase ends in shooting death High speed chase ends in shooting death By Chris Ashfield - June 6, 2024 Suspect shot dead - A tarp covers the cab of the stolen truck in which police shot and killed a man at a gas station in Niverville, MB. The truck had been involved in a police chase in the Whitewood area the day previous. One suspect was shot and a woman arrested. Another male suspect escaped and was later arrested. Truck theft suspects exchange gunfire with policeA high speed chase throughout the Whitewood area ended in a shootout with police at a gas station in Manitoba, leaving one suspect dead […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Provincial News RCMP arrest suspect involved in fatal shootout with police RCMP - June 5, 2024 At approximately 1:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a vehicle near Springside, SK. They arrested 29-year-old David Frank Burling along with an adult female, without... Teenager charged in 2019 shooting death June 3, 2024 Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges following extensive sexual assault/exploitation investigation involving youth May 14, 2024 Ochapowace man charged with murder April 22, 2024 Melville RCMP looking for missing person April 16, 2024