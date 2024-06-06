Suspect shot dead - A tarp covers the cab of the stolen truck in which police shot and killed a man at a gas station in Niverville, MB. The truck had been involved in a police chase in the Whitewood area the day previous. One suspect was shot and a woman arrested. Another male suspect escaped and was later arrested.

Truck theft suspects exchange gunfire with policeA high speed chase throughout the Whitewood area ended in a shootout with police at a gas station in Manitoba, leaving one suspect dead […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleVolunteers help to turn Fort Qu’Appelle into bloom town
Next articleSchool celebrates Metis learning opportunities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR