Home Fort Times Fort Times News Volunteers help to turn Fort Qu'Appelle into bloom town Volunteers help to turn Fort Qu'Appelle into bloom town By Alan Hustak - June 6, 2024 Bloom town - Ken Kuhling and his wife Maureen LaBrash watering plants at the Ken Woytiuk sculpture garden outside the Fort Campground. Working with Communities in Bloom they say is therapeutic. It's 7 a.m. in Fort Qu'Appelle on a Monday morning and Maureen LaBrash and her husband Ken Kuhling have begun making the rounds to water the plants in the parks […] Joey's journey for cancer treatment Health Minister says loss of five doctors in the Fort is temporary Town of Fort cuts ties with consultants Provincial News RCMP arrest suspect involved in fatal shootout with police RCMP - June 5, 2024 At approximately 1:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a vehicle near Springside, SK. They arrested 29-year-old David Frank Burling along with an adult female, without... Teenager charged in 2019 shooting death June 3, 2024 Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges following extensive sexual assault/exploitation investigation involving youth May 14, 2024 Ochapowace man charged with murder April 22, 2024 Melville RCMP looking for missing person April 16, 2024