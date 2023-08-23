Edward Paul Izsak, a beloved husband, father, brother, and educator, peacefully passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Kipling Integrated Health Centre. Born in Kipling in 1941, Edward’s life was marked by his dedication to family, education and the simple joys of life.

Edward’s legacy is carried on by his surviving family members, including his loving wife, Vivian Izsak, with whom he shared a deep and enduring love since their marriage on March 28, 1964. Edward’s devotion to family extended to his children: Trevor Izsak, born in 1971 and Tracy Izsak, born in 1965. Trevor is married to Kim Izsak, and together they have three children, Hannah Izsak, Noah Izsak and Kyra Izsak. Tracy Izsak has two children, Olivia Izsak and Owen Izsak. Edward’s surviving sisters include Elsie Fulop and Linda Campbell.

Edward’s life was a tapestry woven with experiences, passions, and achievements. He found purpose and fulfillment as an educator, dedicating over 28 years of his life to nurturing young minds as a teacher and as a school vice principal. Beyond the confines of the classroom, Edward was a part-time farmer who delighted in working the land and cultivating its bounty. His green thumb extended to his love of gardening and tending to the earth. He had a remarkable ability to build and create, his hands bringing to life countless projects that stand as a testament to his craftsmanship seen at the farm and around his home.

His sense of humor was a cornerstone of his personality – a gift that he shared generously with all who had the privilege of knowing him. His infectious laughter and witty remarks could light up a room.

Edward’s early years were marked by community involvement, as he dedicated his time to organizations such as the Lions Club and Scouts Canada. He also made a lasting impact as he taught driver training.

Edward was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Izsak, born in 1902 in Botragy, Hungary; and his mother, Anna Szabo, born in 1914 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was also predeceased by his brothers Alfred Izsak, Arthur Izsak and Leonard Izsak.

As we reflect upon Edward’s life, let us remember his unwavering love, his dedication to education, his passion for the outdoors, and the laughter he brought into our lives. His legacy lives on through the memories he created, the lives he touched, and the values he instilled in those fortunate enough to have known him.

Rest in peace, Edward Paul Izsak. Your spirit will forever be a guiding light for those who loved you.

Memorial service was held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at the Tubman Funeral Home with Marlene Tarr officiating, followed by a small graveside service at the Bekevar Cemetery.

Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Kipling Integrated Health Centre or the Bekevar Presbyterian Church Cemetery.