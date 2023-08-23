Leona Osiowy, late of Grenfell, SK went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the age of 77 years.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Grenfell Apostolic Church with Pastor Mike Zorn officiating. The interment in the Grenfell Cemetery will follow, with reception after the interment in the Grenfell Apostolic Church Hall.

Leona was predeceased by her husband Adam.

Leona is survived by her loving family, daughters: Carla (Greg) Paulson, Brenda (Jerry) Schuetz and Lisa Osiowy; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grenfell Apostolic Church Missions, Box 28, Grenfell, SK S0G 2B0. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com