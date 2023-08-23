It is with sadness we announce the passing of Merle G. Nelson, of Whitewood, Sask. on Thursday, Aug.17, 2023, at the age of 85, with his family by his side.

Merle was predeceased by his wife Colleen; his daughter-in-law Cindy; his parents, Henry and Ethel Nelson; a sister Beatrice; and two brothers-in-law, Doug Cooper and Joe Cartwright.

Merle leaves to cherish his memory: two sons, Warren (Pam) and Wesley; foster children, Belinda (Germain), Lavina and Jhaik Windy Hair; his grandchildren, Samantha, Miranda, Marc, Jennifer, Brandi; and great-grandson Brayden. He also leaves to cherish his memory, brother Lyle (Doreen); his sister Valerie (Ken) Holderbein; numerous nieces and nephews and all their children. They all have good memories of being at Uncle Merle’s.

Merle lived his life to the fullest, he loved to visit, have a coffee and a good laugh.

Merle was a farmer, he loved the land, cattle and horses, and looking out over the Qu’Appelle Valley.

A visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Peter Carscadden Funeral Chapel, in Esterhazy, SK, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Cemetery. If friends so desire, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Peter Carscadden Funeral Service, Esterhazy Sask. in care of arrangements, 306-745-3304.