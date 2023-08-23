Cynthia (Cindy) Marguerite Cyr, 63, of Grand Coulee, SK, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Airdrie, AB. The family is heartbroken to lose a beloved mother, granny, sister, aunt, and friend so suddenly and unexpectedly.

Cindy married Ken, the love of her life, in 1982. Ken passed away in 2021, and they are now joyfully reunited in heaven. She is survived by her three sons, Sean (Ashley), Joel (Carolyn) and Marc (Kim); and her eight grandchildren, Colton, Jadyn, Ben, Elle, Rachel, Eli, Audrey and Renaya. Cindy is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Helen Henderson; and brother George (Kerry). She is also survived by her sister Maureen (Richard); in-laws Ric (Char) and Bonnie (Mike); as well as nephews and nieces, Aaron, Jordan, James, Scott, Traci, Aaron, Jared and Amy.

Cindy was born in Chilliwack, B.C., on Dec. 4, 1959. She followed her husband Ken into ministry where she worked alongside him in Nakusp, B.C., Fort Qu’Appelle, SK and Quesnel, B.C. Cindy and Ken both began working for Freedom in Christ Ministries based out of Regina, SK, where Cindy continued to work until her passing. She loved photography, nature and spending time with family, but most of all she loved Jesus with such a passion that it impacted everything she did and everyone she met.

A Celebration of Cindy’s Life will be held at Rosewood Park Alliance Church (1300 N Courtney St., Regina, SK) on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. Family and friends who are unable to attend in person are invited to join Mrs. Cyr’s service streamed live on the day of the service at: www.youtube.com@RosewoodParkChurch. If friends so desire, memorial tributes in memory of Cindy can be made directly to Freedom in Christ Ministries. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed at: www.MHFH.com

In living memory of Cynthia Cyr, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Airdrie, 300 Towerlane Drive, Airdrie, AB T4B 3L8, Telephone 403-948-1100.