Date of Birth: December 8, 1947

Date of Death: March 29, 2026

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our wife, sister and aunt, Elaine Ann Hartshorne.

She was predeceased by her parents Mary Blondeau and Francis Pascal; sisters Jean, Yvonne, Diane and Helen; brothers George (Sonny) and Norman.

Elaine is survived by her husband Matthew Heisler, her cat (Kit) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elaine acquired her hairdressing certification in 1973 and made many friends along her career who became life-long friends. Elaine retired from hairdressing in 2021.

At Elaine’s request, there will not be a funeral service. Donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Regina Humane Society, Box 3143, Regina, SK S4P 3G7.

Online condolences may be left at the Conley Funeral Home facebook page or website.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal ”

Arrangements entrusted to Conley Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK, 1-306-332-0555.