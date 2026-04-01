Date of Birth: July 19, 1928

Date of Death: March 14, 2026

Edna McPherson of Grenfell, SK, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2026,with family by her side.

Edna was predeceased by her husband, Ken McPherson; parents Peter and Margaret Ens; brothers Peter and Abe; sisters Tina Reinke, Margaret Teichreb, Helen Gilmour and Annette White. She was the last surviving member of her generation of McPhersons. She leaves to mourn: her children, Ken (Bernadette) and Cathy (John Alberda); two grandchildren, Doug and Anne (Joel Nameth); and two great-grandchildren, Rykr and Ronen. Edna is also survived by her brother, Tom (Margaret), good friend Lloyd Perrin, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Edna was born on a farm outside of Gronlid, SK, and began her early education at Murphy Creek School. She completed high school in Rosthern, and later attended Saskatoon teachers’ college, known at the time as Normal School. Her first teaching jobs were in schoolhouses in the Qu’Appelle Valley and in the Grenfell region. It was at McPherson School where she met her future husband, Ken. They married in 1956, and Ken’s job with the Department of Agriculture took them to Regina, Tisdale and Saskatoon. They welcomed their first child, Ken, in Regina and Cathy was born in Saskatoon. The call of the farm was strong, however, and they eventually pulled up city stakes in exchange for farm life. Together they farmed north of Grenfell on the McPherson family farm.

Despite her small stature, Edna was not shy of hard work nor tackling any project. After Ken’s sudden death in 1987, Edna continued to actively farm with her son, Ken. Milking dairy cows, raising chickens, seeding and harvesting were all part of her routine in addition to yard work, gardening and cooking. Eventually Edna moved into her home in Grenfell, but she continued to help out with all the farm chores.

Edna always enjoyed playing cards and found more time for cards and socializing once she moved into town. Coffee was always “on” at her house. She was an active member in the Royal Canadian Legion Auxiliary, and served as treasurer for decades. Edna loved babysitting her two grandchildren and later cheering them on in their sporting activities. One of her favourite pastimes was watching the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and she was known not to answer phones or doorbells if the game was close. Edna most loved time with family family gatherings were unapologetically loud and filled with laughter. Food was always plentiful; Grandma’s cinnamon buns were a staple and will be missed.

Edna lived independently in her own home until age 97, and the family would like to thank her dear friend Lloyd Perrin for helping her maintain this independence. For the past eight months, she resided at the Broadview Centennial Lodge where she was treated with kindness and the best of care.

A celebration of life will be held for Edna on May 29, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Legacy Inn, Grenfell.

If lieu of other tributes, donations can be made to the Broadview Centennial Lodge or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.