Date of Birth: May 25, 1931

Date of Death: March 19, 2026

It is with heavy hearts and deep reflection that we announce the passing of a man who lived a long, full, and complex life, reaching the age of 94.

Emmanuel Oystreck was born on May 25, 1931, to Peter and Pauline (nee Kowalyshen), he was raised on the land and remained a farmer at heart all his days. The farm was not just his livelihood — it was his identity. He worked it, lived it, and returned to it whenever he could, even in later years when an “afternoon nap” often meant a quiet drive out to the farm. He found purpose in the rhythms of the seasons, planting large gardens and tending to the land with care and determination.

He pursued education early, attending Teacher’s College in Moose Jaw in 1951 and later earning his Bachelor of Education Degree from the University of Saskatchewan. He dedicated many years to teaching and leadership, serving as vice-principal at Angus Spice School in Yorkton and Principal in Verigin, SK. As well, operating the Lakeside Service Station at Madge Lake during the summers of 1963-1967. From 1968 to 1990, he held several roles with Indian Affairs in Yorkton, including nine years representing Saskatchewan federal employees in Ottawa.

His interests and personality were as distinctive as his life story. He loved auction sales, always believing the next find might make him rich one day. He enjoyed fixing old machinery and giving things a second life. He could often be found with a coffee at McDonald’s, or at home enjoying a nightly caesar and a few games of Rummy-O. Afternoon naps were essential, even if they meant slipping away to the farm.

He had a soft spot for animals and believed he could tame even the wildest — especially the squirrels, and even spoke of taming a bear one day. When his eyesight faded, he still worked on puzzles, insisting the colours — not his vision — were the problem. He listened faithfully to Chapel Time, often joking he was waiting to hear his name. He was a regular letter writer to local newspapers, sharing his strong opinions and critiques. Traveling through Saskatchewan, he enjoyed pointing out landmarks, schools, churches, and telling stories tied to the land. He held a deep respect for farming practices, had a fascination with change and evolution, yet often questioned progress. Ukrainian music brought him great enjoyment and connection.

His personal life was not without struggle. Following his first marriage, he experienced conflict that shaped much of his life. He later shared 46 years of marriage with his second wife Adeline (nee Broda, Wosminity), finding companionship and stability. He was a father to four children and a step-father to five more. Family relationships were at times complicated and strained, though he remained closely connected with his daughter in his later years — a bond that meant a great deal to him. He also carried the profound loss of a son he deeply loved, whose life was marked by personal struggles.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife Adeline; his children: Linda (Lloyd), children Breanna, Brittany, Michael; Cindy (Frank), children Greg, Jacqueline, Kevin; grandchild Candice; Bryon; and Emmanuel’s foster child Deanna; step-children: Bernie (Doug), children Bobbi and Ryan; Kevin (Lisa); Laurie (Murray), children Meaghan, Brooke, Jordan; Sandra, son Devin; Trina (Sheldon), children Jett and Piper. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, Peter and Pauline, his son, Terry and brother Alvin along with seven infant siblings (blue babies).

In his final year, he faced dementia, which gradually took his memory but softened some of the edges of a life that had known both love and hardship. He will be remembered as a man of strong opinions, enduring habits, and deep roots to the land — a life marked by resilience, character, humour, and heart.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, March 28, 2026 from the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre with Fr. Yurii Obukh officiating. Responses were led by

Jason Kopan. The cross bearer was Lorne Stechyshyn. The interment followed in the St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Rhein District with Ryan Hunko, Kevin Bain, Jacqueline Bain, Jett Stechyshyn, Piper Stechyshyn and Haley Ingham serving as casket bearers. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkland Right to Life as gifts of remembrance. Condolences may be left for the family at www.baileysfuneralhome.com

Vichnaya Pamyat! Memory Eternal!