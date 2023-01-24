At approximately 6:55 p.m. on January 20, Esterhazy RCMP received a report of a collision between a train and an SUV at a crossing in Churchbridge, SK.

The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old male from Churchbridge, was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. His family has been notified. There were two passengers in the SUV and both were taken to hospital: a male youth with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening, and a female youth with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Esterhazy RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and CP Police Service.

Previous articleIndian Head RCMP lay charges resulting from report of sexual exploitation
Next articleTwo charged, illicit drugs seized after truck fails to slow to 60 km/hr while passing emergency vehicle

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR