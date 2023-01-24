At approximately 6:55 p.m. on January 20, Esterhazy RCMP received a report of a collision between a train and an SUV at a crossing in Churchbridge, SK.

The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old male from Churchbridge, was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. His family has been notified. There were two passengers in the SUV and both were taken to hospital: a male youth with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening, and a female youth with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Esterhazy RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and CP Police Service.