In mid-October, 2022, Indian Head RCMP received a report of inappropriate online communication between an adult female and a male youth.

The victim was identified as a student within Prairie Valley School District. The suspect was an education assistant at Vibank Regional School, also within Prairie Valley School District, at the time the offence allegedly occurred and is no longer employed there. As a result of continued investigation, a second male youth/student victim was identified within Prairie Valley School District.

Investigation has determined there may be additional victims. Anyone wishing to make a report to police can contact their nearest RCMP Detachment or police service. Indian Head RCMP can be contacted at 306-695-5200 or 310-RCMP.

On January 16, 2023, Indian Head RCMP arrested and charged 38-year-old Stacey Duke of the RM of Francis, Saskatchewan with:

– 2 counts, Sexual Exploitation of a Young Person – Section 153(1) of the Criminal Code

– 2 counts, Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child – Section 171.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

– 2 counts, Luring a Child – Section 172.1(2) of the Criminal Code

She will appear in Indian Head Provincial Court on March 7, 2023.

The victims have asked for privacy during this time.