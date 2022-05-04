On May 2, 2022 at approximately 5 a.m., White Butte RCMP received a report of a theft at a business in a rural area southeast of Regina.

Investigation has determined that between 4 and 4:30 a.m. on May 1, an individual or individuals broke into the business and stole approximately 200 kilograms of commercial explosives.

White Butte RCMP is investigating this theft and asks anyone with information to call their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

If you find these – or any/what you believe to be – explosives, do not touch them. Call police immediately. Saskatchewan RCMP has an Explosives Disposal Unit trained to safely handle these materials.