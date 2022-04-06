Walter Floyd Miller passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Peter’s Hospital, Melville, at the age of 91 years. He was born on Sunday, Jan. 25, 1931, to George and Christina (nee Bender) Miller, on the family farm in the RM of Grayson.

Walter was predeceased by his parents, George and Christina (nee Bender) Miller; siblings and spouses Annie (Louis) Kauk, Jacob Miller, Emma (Les) Stewart, Ernest Miller, Erna (Otto) Rittaler, Elsie (Carl) Assman, Russel (Hilda) Miller and Edna (Wilfred) Assman; his wife, Iris; and son Harvey Graff.

He leaves to mourn his passing: his friend and companion, Virginia Henderson of Melville; six children: daughter Carla Mae (Calvin) Everson of Red Deer and their family: Brandi (Brent) Lamb and their children, Vicki (Elizabeth and Ethyn), Zach, Connor (Pascal), Tristan; Taca Stannard (Ryan) and their children, Carter, Isaac, Kaden, Bain, Arlo; Chantel (Adam) Spiers and their children, Jenessa, Isabella, Keaton, Paxton, Ivy, Briar; son David (Maggy) Graff of Melville and their family: Rebecca (Drew) Taylor and their children, David and Matthew; Jennifer (Michael) Litzenberger and their children, Charles and Adelynn; Philip (Nicole) Graff; daughter Marion (Barry) Ripley of Moose Jaw and their children: Kenneth (Stephanie) Ripley; Alexander (Jessica) Ripley; daughter Cheryl (Marcel) Bella and their children: Brittany Bella and Brendan (Katie Kingwell) Bella; daughter Joanne Miller and her children: Douglas Bomberak and Jesica (Travis) Johnson and their child, Brantley; daughter Sandra (Kim Foon) Miller and their child, Krysteena-Marie. Also left to mourn are Iris’s family, Vera Andrews of Regina, Virden Yahnke of Regina and Victor Yahnke of Nova Scotia; as well as numerous nephews and nieces and their families.

Walter’s funeral service was held Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Melville, with Ray Yost officiating and Jennifer Litzenberger leading the music. The readers were Maggy Graff, David Graff and Rebecca Taylor, and the eulogy was presented by Carla Mae Everson. Honorary pallbearers were Wilfred and Muriel Schultz and Ray and Jean Gulash. Interment took place in the Melville City Cemetery with Brendan Bella, Larry Miller, Zachary Carriere, Drew Taylor, Norm Konechny, Douglas Bomberak, Philip Graff and Ken Ripley acting as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.