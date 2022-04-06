It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur Lloyd Reynard announces his passing on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 91 years.

Art was the second child of John and Katherine Reynard, born on Aug. 7, 1930. Art grew up on the family farm in the RM of South Qu’Appelle, along with his brothers, Allan and David. Art married the love of his life, Ethel, on Nov. 6, 1954. In 1956, they established the farm south of Indian Head, where family still resides, and where they raised their two sons. In the early years, Art drove a transport truck along the main line (No. 1 Highway), but his greatest joy was farming and raising cattle, eventually sharing this joy with his sons.

Art loved to tell stories to anyone who would listen, and he loved a good laugh, so family gatherings brought Art much enjoyment. It was where many practical jokes were played, and many stories were told about his life experiences and family history. Art farmed full time with his sons until his late 8s when mobility prevented him from active involvement.

Art was predeceased by his parents; his brothers; sisters-in-law, Isabella and Shirley; brothers-in-law, Edward, George, Robert and Ivan Madeley; and brother-in-law, Keith Ward.

Art will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 68 years, Ethel; sons, Don (Colleen) and Ken (Beth); grandchildren, Sarah (Chris), Brad, Megan (James) and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Koreana, Hudson, Thomas and Leo; Ethel’s siblings, Herb Madeley, Irene (Gerry) Marche, Jean Ward, Al (Mary) Madeley, Joan (Harvey) Curts; sister-in-law, Alice Reynard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Art’s name may be made to the Indian Head and District Hospital Foundation, Box 1547, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com