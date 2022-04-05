2022-04-05

9:47 a.m.

Broadview RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 38-year-old woman, Leslie Sparvier.

Leslie was last seen at a residence on Kahkewistahaw First Nation on April 2, 2022. She was driving a brown 2006 Dodge Caravan, which was located abandoned in a rural area near Miami, Manitoba on April 3. Investigators have been working to locate her and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

Leslie is described as 5’6” and of average build with short, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a distinctive patterned hooded jacket. Photos of Leslie, including one of her wearing this jacket, are attached.

If you have information on Leslie’s whereabouts, contact Broadview RCMP at 306-696-5200 or your local police service. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.