Merv Todosichuk, 79, passed away gently in his sleep on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the Hudson Bay Hospital, palliative care ward. He will be deeply missed. Merv was a proud father and Papa, and master player of cribbage, but most impressive of all, was his magnificent bragging rights for hunting. For those who don’t know, he hunted 86 deer, 31 moose and 19 elk. He had his numbers memorized and they grew as quickly as the years passed.

Mervin was born on Dec. 23, 1942, near Swan River, Man. to Lena and Bill Todosichuk. Merv married his high school sweetheart, Aggie (Agnes) Nielsen in 1962 and moved to Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. to start their family. Their three little Todos were born and raised in the Fort Qu’ppelle valley – Sherry (Todosichuk), Dwayne (Todosichuk) and Kari Lynn (Zimmer). Many grandchildren followed soon after: Farrah and Kelvin (Todosichuk-Zimmer), Cole and Gage (Finch), Teigan and Sydnie (Todosichuk) and Cimone and Dannika (Zimmer). Merv was the proud Great to one great-grandson, Jaxson (Finch).

Merv owned a successful painting company, Merv’s A-I Painting & Decorating where he proudly painted the prairies for over 30 years. In 1998, Merv and Aggie moved to their hunting cabin, the Pork’n’Pine Lodge, near the “Moose Capital of the World”, and there they enjoyed an early retirement, gardening and gallivanting like a couple of young lovers.

Aggie passed away unexpectedly a few years later, but Merv continued to live where he belonged the most, in the remote hunting village of Reserve, Sask. Here he met the people who would come to mean the world to him and who supported him with deep friendship, sharing his passions for hunting, quadding and fishing.

Merv’s family and friends will be hosting a “Potluck Campfire Celebration” in his honor and memory, in the field by his beloved home, in Reserve, Sask. on Saturday, July 30. All are welcome. Bring a tent, camper or pull up a rug, and stay the weekend. We hope to see you then. Questions and condolences can be directed to Merv’s daughter: karizimmer@outlook.com