Catherine Mack of Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask. passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the age of 95 years. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Adam Mack in 2006; grandson, David Mack in 1995; sister, Dorothy (Earl) Hough; brother, Jack (Fran) Maddia; and brother, David (Jean) Livingstone. She is survived by son, Michael (Faye); grandchildren, Diana (Kim) Kolenich and Derek Mack; great-grandchildren, Janine (Codi), Courtney (Colten), Kyle (Katie), Jaimie (Nic) and Chase (Jessica); great-great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Hudson and Maddie; and several nieces and nephews. Catherine loved her family and was very proud of her nursing career. She was an RN graduate from the Grey Nuns' Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She loved to share memories of being a public health nurse. She also enjoyed singing in the Anglican Church Choir for many years. Interment of cremated remains will be held in the Lakeview Cemetery, Fort Qu'Appelle at a later date.