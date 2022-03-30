Many people across Saskatchewan have received a phony text from scammers urging them to click a link to “apply” for their SGI rebates.

If you receive the text, don’t click that link! While $100 rebates are being issued to vehicle owners later this spring, customers do not have to apply for them. Anyone who is eligible will be mailed a cheque, as long as their mailing address is up-to-date.

For accurate information about the upcoming SGI rebates, please visit SGI’s actual website: https://www.sgi.sk.ca/news?title=2022-rebates